What Pete Carroll had to say about the Falcons

Q: How has (safety) Jamal Adams looked in camp and what are your expectations coming into this year?

A: “He’s been a great addition and an incredible competitor. That’s come through loud and clear. We love that about him. He’s really studied hard to get caught up to everything. He’s just been a really impressive addition. He was real grateful to be coming to a new club. So, his attitude was great for being receptive and open…he has been an absolute joy. He’s been a blast.”

Q: What have you seen from your (defensive line) in camp as you’ll try to improve your pass rush?

A: “There is a little bit of continuity because both Bruce (Irvin) and Benson Mayowa were here before. It was kind of old buddies coming back together. It’s been a good feeling about that. Good carryover from when they were here and understanding our concepts and culture and all of that. They’ve come in and have been a part of the leadership. They’ve given us a good boost.”

Q: Do you regard Matt Ryan as one of the top quarterbacks in this league?

A: “He’s been that for a long, long time. I thought that he was part of the big change of being able to go to guys early in their careers and counting on them being highly productive and all. He’s a statesman in this league as far as being a quarterback. He knows everything. He knows how to make all of the calls. All of the adjustments. All of the reads. He’s got all of the throws. He’s got a terrific group to work with. So, he’s a classic NFL quarterback and he’s played like that for a long time.”

Q: What did you see from Todd Gurley last year when the Seahawks played against the Rams?

A: “He’s been an incredible performer. He’s been a dominant factor in the Rams organization for years. Really, his overall impact in the running game, passing game and blocking. He can do everything. He’s a fantastic competitor, too. He’s a great addition to these guys and he fits the scheme. The running game is similar to what its been like for him in the past. They have got to feel really fortunate to have him on the club.”

Q: How is linebacker Bobby Wagner as a leader of your defense?

A: “He’s been a fantastic player in our program because of his consistency, high level of play and such consistency. He’s been awesome. He’s been the leading tackler for every season. Setting records and all of that stuff. He’s been the leader on defense forever it seems. He does everything in every aspect on and off the field, in-season and out-of-season to be that leader. He’s a great foundation of our program since we’ve been here. He does everything you could ever what a guy to do. He’s a great part of our program.”

Q: Can running back Chris Carson (Parkview High) follow-up his breakthrough season when he went for over 1,200 yards last season?

A: “He’s been a fantastic player for us because his style is so obvious. He’s such an aggressive, attack runner. I fell in love with Chris when I was watching him and he was a backup at (Oklahoma) State. He only had 82 carries his senior year and was really not a big part of their program. But one of out scouts said, ‘hey, you might want to check this guy out.’ I just fell in love with the guy. I like his style, his look and the manner he carried the ball. I thought he was going to be great. We were so lucky to get him when we did. Everybody said, we’re going to be OK. Nobody knows about him. We took him all the way down to the seventh round and he’s been nothing but a front-line guy since. We love everything about him. He’s been a great worker in the program. He’s really healthy. He’s had to come back from an injury last year, but he made it through that early in the offseason. He’s in tip top shape. He’s a highly conditioned guy. Physically fit. He’s a real leader. With Carlos Hyde back there, too, we feel like we’ve got a real good one-two punch now.”

Q: You announced Ethan Pocic would be your center. How’s that offensive line group coming together?

A: “Ethan has been a good part of it. He’s been here a good while. He’s a really smart football player. He’s played every position on the (offensive) line. He was a really good college center. To get him back home to his spot where he can focus on it. He’s really taken to it. He gives us great direction and leadership there with the calls and all of that. He’s a really good athlete playing that position. We feel like it’s his time to step up and he’s taken full advantage of it and has had a great camp.”

