Falcons’ rookie Davidson could miss season opener

Falcons rookie defensive end Marlon Davidson, who suffered a knee strain, is in danger of missing the season opener, which is set for Sept. 13 against Seattle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Davidson, who played at Auburn and was drafted in the second round, has been out since Aug. 20. He’s getting close to returning.
“Not concerned from certainly a learning standpoint because this guy really gets the football part of it,” coach Dan Quinn said. “The conditioning part, he’s pushing it. But now, just the flow of it and getting into it. We’re excited to get him back on the field and that’s coming soon. So for us, knowing that he’s pushing it and getting there ... for game conditioning, it will take a few weeks to get into the right space for sure.”
The Falcons want to play Davidson at defensive tackle next to Grady Jarrett in pass-rushing situations. Now, second-year man John Cominsky, who’s having a strong training camp, will move up the depth chart.
The Falcons don’t have any long-term injuries, but Quinn noted that defensive end Dante Fowler has a sprained ankle.
“He and few others we’ve worked on the side,” Quinn said. “As you’re looking at the roster, there are few guys out. ... You won’t see (center Alex) Mack and (running back Todd) Gurley today. They’ll be off. (Left guard James) Carpenter will be back on. No one is (out) long-term.
“There are a couple that we’ll manage through the next few days in preparation for next week to make sure that we are fully healthy and ready to rip, beginning on Monday.”
