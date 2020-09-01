Falcons’ rookie Davidson could miss season opener

Davidson, who played at Auburn and was drafted in the second round, has been out since Aug. 20. He’s getting close to returning.

“Not concerned from certainly a learning standpoint because this guy really gets the football part of it,” coach Dan Quinn said. “The conditioning part, he’s pushing it. But now, just the flow of it and getting into it. We’re excited to get him back on the field and that’s coming soon. So for us, knowing that he’s pushing it and getting there ... for game conditioning, it will take a few weeks to get into the right space for sure.”