Matt Ryan: ‘We have to play better when we see them again’

On missing Julio Jones: “I think it’s always tough, anytime that he goes down. It’s hard to replace that production and it also changes how teams defend us. But it’s not an excuse. We have got to find a way with the guys out there to be better. That’s going to take all of the guys on our offense, 22, 23 guys deep. We have to find a way to be productive.”

Explore Falcons receivers struggle without Julio Jones

On the week of practice: “Yeah, anytime you don’t score touchdowns you are disappointed whether if you are coming off a bye or regardless of the week. We do this and we work hard, our responsibility as an offense is to score touchdowns and score points. We were not very good today. We’ve got to be better next week.”

On the offensive line not being physical enough against the Saints: “I just think we’ve got to be more efficient on early downs, first and second down to get further into drives. When we run the football the best as we get into drives, six, eight, 10 plays into we start to run the football and wear people down. We really didn’t have many drives like that today.”

On playing the Saints in a couple weeks at home: “For sure, it’s going to be a quick turnaround. Obviously, we’ve got (Las) Vegas next week and they are playing very well. So, we have to focus on that be better and get a win next week. We’ll see these guys in two weeks and hopefully we’ll have a different outcome.”

Falcons’ next four games

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution