What have Falcons’ NFC South rivals done in free agency?

The Bucs, coming off their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, needed to bolster their defense, particularly in improving their ability to get pressure with a four-man rush. Enter Haason Reddick on a one-year, $14 million contract. Reddick, after a messy year with the lowly Jets in which he missed offseason activities and a chunk of the season because of a contractual holdout, had 50.5 sacks from 2020-23. If he still has that type of production in him, this could be a fortune-altering signing for a team that needed a bona fide edge rusher.

Tampa Bay re-signed mainstay receiver Chris Godwin, who alongside Mike Evans has been part of one of the more successful receiver duos in league history (fifth all-time in receiving yards for pairing, sixth in touchdowns). The Bucs also retained starting guard Ben Bredeson and made multiple tweaks to the lower portion of their roster. They’re expected to focus heavily on the defense in the draft. The Bucs lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who became the Jaguars head coach, and promoted Josh Grizzard as his replacement. They again should be among the NFC’s better teams and likely the preseason division favorites.

Carolina Panthers (5-12 in 2024):

The Panthers desperately needed to upgrade their defense, especially after quarterback Bryce Young and the offense showed drastic improvement later in the season. Carolina, which hasn’t exceeded seven wins in a season since 2017, added safety Tre’von Moehrig, outside linebacker Patrick Jones II — a nice addition after he flashed in a part-time role with the Vikings — and defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton to improve their interior. They also signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom. They could spend a top-10 pick on an edge rusher; Georgia’s Jalon Walker grew up about 25 miles from Charlotte, for whatever that’s worth.

Carolina needed a talent influx on defense, so spreading its wealth to address every level was a logical free-agency approach. Moehrig was the only sizable commitment (three years, $51 million). The Panthers will continue to add defensive pieces in the draft. Perhaps they also could spend a premium pick on a receiver to give Young another target. But after years in the wilderness, the Panthers could take a real step forward in 2025 if Young progresses and the defense is moderately better.

New Orleans Saints (5-12 in 2024):

The Saints again were limited by financial constraints, but they continued to manipulate the salary cap in making multiple signings. The team re-signed edge rusher Chase Young and added safety Justin Reid — an enforcer type who’s played in a bevy of meaningful games recently with Kansas City — to pair with fellow LSU product Tyrann Mathieu (who returned on a renegotiated deal). New Orleans also kept tight end Juwan Johnson and made several depth signings.

New Orleans restructured Derek Carr’s contract, keeping its quarterback for new coach Kellen Moore. The Saints still have some individual standouts, but this team has been trending down for a while, and that probably will remain the case in 2025. While it’s easy to see how the other three NFC South teams could be better, it’s difficult to see how the Saints become a surprise contender. A lot would need to align favorably: Moore would need to be a home-run hire, Carr would need to play far better than he has in New Orleans to this point, the team would need good health after it was ruined by injuries in 2024 and new defensive coordinator Branden Staley would have to be a breath of fresh air for the defense. Likelier, at the next season’s end, this team still will be seeking its first playoff berth since 2020, Drew Brees’ final season.