Atlanta Falcons

Vote: With recent moves, what do you think of Falcons now?

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot speaks during the introductory press conference of Atlanta Falcons new head football coach Raheem Morris (not pictured) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, February 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

It’s been a big couple days for the Falcons.

Some early injuries left the fan base concerned. There were still lingering issues with the secondary and the pass rush.

The Falcons front office may have quieted those concerns.

The Falcons traded for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in a trade with the Patriots. Judon has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was the Associated Press’ defensive player of the year in 2022. One box checked.

The Falcons signed free agent safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal. Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023. One box checked.

Let us know what you think. With these recent moves, what do you think of the Falcons now going into the season?

Credit: AP

Credit: Winslow Townson/AP

Credit: AP

Credit: TNS

Credit: AP

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

