Vote: With recent moves, what do you think of Falcons now?

The Falcons traded for outside linebacker Matthew Judon in a trade with the Patriots. Judon has been named to the Pro Bowl four times and was the Associated Press’ defensive player of the year in 2022. One box checked.

The Falcons signed free agent safety Justin Simmons to a one-year deal. Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) and a Pro Bowler in 2020 and 2023. One box checked.

