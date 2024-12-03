Breaking: Remaining YSL defendants acquitted of murder charges ending Georgia’s longest trial
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Vikings?

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins signals to the fans during warm-ups before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins signals to the fans during warm-ups before facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Can Kirk Cousins go home again?

We’ll see.

The Falcons quarterback returns to Minnesota to face the Vikings, the team he played for the previous six seasons before signing with Atlanta in the offseason.

The Falcons need a good homecoming - good for them - as they have lost three straight games and desperately need a win.

Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)

Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout

Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)

Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win

Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win

Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss

Loss to Broncos, 38-6 - 12% voted for loss in a rout

Loss to Chargers, 17-13 - 35% voted for a close loss

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where Falcons find out if Cousins was worth the $$$
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons had bye-week discussions about how to get the offense back on track
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons' Morris remains loyal to struggling QB Cousins despite 4 interceptions in loss to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Kirk Cousins was supposed to fix the Falcons, but now he’s hurting them
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons to activate DT Ruke Orhorhoro from injured reserve
Five things we learned from Falcons loss to Chargers
What the Falcons had to say after the loss to the Chargers
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says