Vote: Will Falcons defeat Vikings?

Can Kirk Cousins go home again?
We’ll see.
The Falcons quarterback returns to Minnesota to face the Vikings, the team he played for the previous six seasons before signing with Atlanta in the offseason.
The Falcons need a good homecoming - good for them - as they have lost three straight games and desperately need a win.
Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win
Win over Buccaneers, 36-30 - 35% voted for close win (Of note, 36% voted for a close loss)
Win over Panthers, 38-20 - 54% voted for a win in a rout
Loss to Seahawks, 34-14 - 1% voted for a loss in a rout (That’s 4 votes out of 390)
Win over Buccaneers, 31-26 - 58% voted for a close win
Win over Cowboys, 27-21 - 62% voted for a close win
Loss to Saints, 20-17 – 8% voted for a close loss
Loss to Broncos, 38-6 - 12% voted for loss in a rout
Loss to Chargers, 17-13 - 35% voted for a close loss
