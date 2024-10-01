Breaking: Thousands of people purged from Georgia’s voter rolls reregistered after Kamala Harris’ rally in Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons

Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers?

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

It’s a short week for the Falcons.

Coming off a last-second win over the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons host a divisional opponent for the second straight week. The Falcons (2-2) meet the Buccaneers (3-1) on Thursday night. First place in the NFC South is on the line.

Having home wins over the Saints and Buccaneers early in the season will give the Falcons the upper hand for the time being. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

Win over Saints, 26-24 - 61% voted for close win

