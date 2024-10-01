Vote: Will Falcons defeat Buccaneers?

It’s a short week for the Falcons.

Coming off a last-second win over the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons host a divisional opponent for the second straight week. The Falcons (2-2) meet the Buccaneers (3-1) on Thursday night. First place in the NFC South is on the line.

Having home wins over the Saints and Buccaneers early in the season will give the Falcons the upper hand for the time being. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.