BreakingNews
Fulton election case: Court rejects Meadows’ appeal
Atlanta Falcons

Vikings are negotiating to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins

FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players.(AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
By
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons are keeping a watchful eye on the negotiations between the Vikings and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. If he gets to free agency, he’d be the best quarterback on the open market, and the Falcons have enough money salary-cap space to make a worthy offer.

“We’re in a great place,” Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “You know Kirk, obviously again, another person we’ve had these dialogues the past couple of seasons, had a great conversation with him a few days ago.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Vikings want to retain Cousins, but also want to have money left over for some of their other players, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Danielle Hunter.

“We have our interests,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He has his. We’ll get to the table to see if we can figure out a creative solution and kind of meet in the middle. That’s what every contract negotiation is. And that’s what it’ll be with him.”

The new league business year starts March 13.

“What we do know is, we have a really great quarterback, a great leader, somebody that we think we can win the ultimate prize with,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So, that’s ultimately what I focus on. That’s where we’re at right now.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.