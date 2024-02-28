Vikings are negotiating to keep quarterback Kirk Cousins

INDIANAPOLIS — The Falcons are keeping a watchful eye on the negotiations between the Vikings and veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. If he gets to free agency, he’d be the best quarterback on the open market, and the Falcons have enough money salary-cap space to make a worthy offer.
“We’re in a great place,” Minnesota general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “You know Kirk, obviously again, another person we’ve had these dialogues the past couple of seasons, had a great conversation with him a few days ago.”
The Vikings want to retain Cousins, but also want to have money left over for some of their other players, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Danielle Hunter.
“We have our interests,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He has his. We’ll get to the table to see if we can figure out a creative solution and kind of meet in the middle. That’s what every contract negotiation is. And that’s what it’ll be with him.”
The new league business year starts March 13.
“What we do know is, we have a really great quarterback, a great leader, somebody that we think we can win the ultimate prize with,” Adofo-Mensah said. “So, that’s ultimately what I focus on. That’s where we’re at right now.”
