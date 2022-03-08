UPDATED: Falcons’ offseason depth chart without Calvin Ridley

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the suspension of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons have only three receivers – Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell – under contract for the 2022 season.
Collectively, the group had 27 catches for 344 yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Russell Gage, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson are all set to become free agents March 16.
Hansen, 27, who has been with the Jets and Texans, has the most experience. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.
Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.
Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.
Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams.
Here’s a look at the current depth chart with the list of players headed for free agency March 16:
OFFENSE
WR – Frank Darby
TE - Kyle Pitts, Ryan Becker, Brayden Lenius
LT - Jake Matthews, Willie Beavers
LG - Jalen Mayfield, Rashaad Coward
C - Matt Hennessy or Drew Dalman
RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RT – Kaleb McGarry, Rick Leonard
TE – Parker Hesse, Daniel Helm, John Raine
WR – Austin Trammell, Chad Hansen
RB - Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley
FB - Keith Smith
QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson
NT - Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham
DE – Nick Thurman, John Cominsky
OLB - James Vaughters, Duke Ejiofor, Jordan Brailford
ILB - Deion Jones, Dorian Etheridge
ILB - Mykal Walker
OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith
LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong
FS - Jaylinn Hawkins
SS - Richie Grant, Luther Kirk
RCB - Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -
P – Dom Maggio
LS -
H -
PR - Avery Williams
KOR - Avery Williams
PLAYERS SLATED TO BECOME FREE AGENTS ON MARCH 16:
Josh Andrews, OG
Daren Bates, LB
Christian Blake, WR
Jonathan Bullard, DT
Brandon Copeland, LB
Russell Gage, WR
Colby Gossett, OL
Jaeden Graham, TE
Duron Harmon, SS
Erik Harris, FS
Josh Harris, LS
Hayden Hurst, TE
Younghoe Koo, PK
A.J. McCarron, QB
Steven Means, DE
Fabian Moreau, CB
Thomas Morstead, P
Isaiah Oliver, CB
Foye Oluokun, LB
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR
Josh Rosen, QB
Tajae Sharpe, WR
Lee Smith, TE
Jason Spriggs, OT
Olamide Zaccheaus, WR
