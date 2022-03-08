Hamburger icon
UPDATED: Falcons’ offseason depth chart without Calvin Ridley

Falcons receiver Frank Darby makes a two-handed catch with wide receivers coach Dave Brock looking on during training camp last season in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Falcons receiver Frank Darby makes a two-handed catch with wide receivers coach Dave Brock looking on during training camp last season in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago
Falcons have three wide receivers under contract: Darby, Trammell and Hansen

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the suspension of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons have only three receivers – Chad Hansen, Frank Darby and Austin Trammell – under contract for the 2022 season.

Collectively, the group had 27 catches for 344 yards and a touchdown. Wide receivers Russell Gage, Christian Blake, Olamide Zaccheaus and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson are all set to become free agents March 16.

Hansen, 27, who has been with the Jets and Texans, has the most experience. He’s played in 20 NFL games and has made three starts. He’s caught 26 of 41 targets for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Hansen, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in 2017.

Darby was a sixth-round pick last season from Arizona State. He caught one pass last season and contributed on special teams.

Trammell, who played at Rice, played in two games last season but didn’t have a reception. He played seven snaps on special teams.

Here’s a look at the current depth chart with the list of players headed for free agency March 16:

OFFENSE

WR – Frank Darby

TE - Kyle Pitts, Ryan Becker, Brayden Lenius

LT - Jake Matthews, Willie Beavers

LG - Jalen Mayfield, Rashaad Coward

C - Matt Hennessy or Drew Dalman

RG - Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGarry, Rick Leonard

TE – Parker Hesse, Daniel Helm, John Raine

WR – Austin Trammell, Chad Hansen

RB - Mike Davis, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley

FB - Keith Smith

QB - Matt Ryan, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE - Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson

NT - Tyeler Davison, Ta’Quon Graham

DE – Nick Thurman, John Cominsky

OLB - James Vaughters, Duke Ejiofor, Jordan Brailford

ILB - Deion Jones, Dorian Etheridge

ILB - Mykal Walker

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith

LCB - A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong

FS - Jaylinn Hawkins

SS - Richie Grant, Luther Kirk

RCB - Kendall Sheffield, Avery Williams, Dee Alford, Lafayette Pitts

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -

P – Dom Maggio

LS -

H -

PR - Avery Williams

KOR - Avery Williams

PLAYERS SLATED TO BECOME FREE AGENTS ON MARCH 16:

Josh Andrews, OG

Daren Bates, LB

Christian Blake, WR

Jonathan Bullard, DT

Brandon Copeland, LB

Russell Gage, WR

Colby Gossett, OL

Jaeden Graham, TE

Duron Harmon, SS

Erik Harris, FS

Josh Harris, LS

Hayden Hurst, TE

Younghoe Koo, PK

A.J. McCarron, QB

Steven Means, DE

Fabian Moreau, CB

Thomas Morstead, P

Isaiah Oliver, CB

Foye Oluokun, LB

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB/WR

Josh Rosen, QB

Tajae Sharpe, WR

Lee Smith, TE

Jason Spriggs, OT

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR

