UPDATED: Falcons free-agency tracker heading into the draft

“That’s the first part of the process in the offseason, and we want to bring in as much as you can in every phase at every position, and when you add, we always want to take the best players off the board in the draft,” Fontenot said. “When you’re adding to those positions, you’re adding competition. I think that helps going into the draft. So that’s really important. That’s something we prioritize.”

The Falcons signed long snapper Liam McCullough to a one-year contract Wednesday. He’ll compete with veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley, who signed April 4.