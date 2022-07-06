ajc logo
Updated depth chart: Falcons add at key spots

Falcons coach Arthur Smith and the team have added a few more players since the end of mandatory minicamp. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Falcons coach Arthur Smith and the team have added a few more players since the end of mandatory minicamp. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — At the completion of the mandatory minicamp last month, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked if the roster would look different by the start of training camp.

“Probably, there’s some guys trying out,” Smith said in mid-June. “We could possibly add some of those guys. Things happen over the summer. Their phones are always on, so it’s not like we sign them, put them on scholarship and there it is.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

What that means is that when the front office believes it has a chance to improve the roster, it will make a move.

Since the players broke for the offseason, the Falcons added center Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton on June 11. Both were tryout players. They snapped up veteran punter Bradley Pinion on June 25 and signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Wednesday.

The Falcons released running back Jeremy McNichols, punter Dom Maggio and safety Brad Hawkins.

The Falcons’ rookies are scheduled to report for training camp July 19, and the veterans will report July 26.

The Falcons will have 13 practices open to the public in training camp.

Here’s a look at the updated 90-man offseason roster:

OFFENSE

WR – Bryan Edwards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, KhaDarel Hodge, Stanley Berryhill

TE – Kyle Pitts, Brayden Lenius, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Tyler Vrabel, Leroy Watson

LG – Jalen Mayfield, Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett, Justin Shaffer

C – Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy, Jonotthan Harrison

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

TE – Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, John Raine, John FitzPatrick

WR – Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Geronimo Allison, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt, Tyshaun James

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier

FB – Keith Smith

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks

DEFENSE

DE – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Dalton

NT – Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Nick Thurman, Bryce Rodgers, Derrick Tangelo

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Brailford, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman

OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith, DeAngelo Malone, Kuony Deng

LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts

FS (Left) – Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe

SS (Right) – Richie Grant, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb

RCB – Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon

LS – Liam McCullough

H – Bradley Pinion, Desmond Ridder

PR – Avery Williams, Cameron Batson

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Cameron Batson

