Updated depth chart: Falcons add at key spots

FLOWERY BRANCH — At the completion of the mandatory minicamp last month, Falcons coach Arthur Smith was asked if the roster would look different by the start of training camp.
“Probably, there’s some guys trying out,” Smith said in mid-June. “We could possibly add some of those guys. Things happen over the summer. Their phones are always on, so it’s not like we sign them, put them on scholarship and there it is.”
What that means is that when the front office believes it has a chance to improve the roster, it will make a move.
Since the players broke for the offseason, the Falcons added center Jonotthan Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton on June 11. Both were tryout players. They snapped up veteran punter Bradley Pinion on June 25 and signed nose tackle Eddie Goldman on Wednesday.
The Falcons released running back Jeremy McNichols, punter Dom Maggio and safety Brad Hawkins.
The Falcons’ rookies are scheduled to report for training camp July 19, and the veterans will report July 26.
The Falcons will have 13 practices open to the public in training camp.
Here’s a look at the updated 90-man offseason roster:
OFFENSE
WR – Bryan Edwards, Cordarrelle Patterson, Frank Darby, Cameron Batson, KhaDarel Hodge, Stanley Berryhill
TE – Kyle Pitts, Brayden Lenius, Tucker Fisk
LT – Jake Matthews, Rick Leonard, Tyler Vrabel, Leroy Watson
LG – Jalen Mayfield, Elijah Wilkinson, Colby Gossett, Justin Shaffer
C – Drew Dalman or Matt Hennessy, Jonotthan Harrison
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
TE – Anthony Firkser, Parker Hesse, John Raine, John FitzPatrick
WR – Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, Geronimo Allison, Auden Tate, Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt, Tyshaun James
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier
FB – Keith Smith
QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Feleipe Franks
DEFENSE
DE – Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Jalen Dalton
NT – Vincent Taylor, Anthony Rush, Eddie Goldman, Timothy Horne
DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Nick Thurman, Bryce Rodgers, Derrick Tangelo
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Jordan Brailford, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Deion Jones, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Dorian Etheridge, Nick Kwiatkoski, Nathan Landman
OLB – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Quinton Bell, Rashad Smith, DeAngelo Malone, Kuony Deng
LCB – A.J. Terrell, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Corey Ballentine, Cornell Armstrong, Lafayette Pitts
FS (Left) – Jaylinn Hawkins, Erik Harris, Dean Marlowe
SS (Right) – Richie Grant, Teez Tabor, Tre Webb
RCB – Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Dee Alford, Matt Hankins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P – Bradley Pinion, Seth Vernon
LS – Liam McCullough
H – Bradley Pinion, Desmond Ridder
PR – Avery Williams, Cameron Batson
KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, Cameron Batson
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author