Falcons to open 13 training camp practices to public

A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at Flowery Branch are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp. This will include the practices with the Jaguars on Aug. 24-25. The Falcons are also schedule to have two open practices with the Jets Aug. 19-20.

The open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Aug. 15. More information on the session will be available in July.