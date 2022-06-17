ajc logo
Falcons to open 13 training camp practices to public

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (90), Nick Thurman (91), and Timothy Horne (93) participate in a drill during minicamp at the Atlanta Falcons training facility Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Also shown is Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, left. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Falcons will open 13 training camp practices to the public, the team announced Friday. Twelve of the practices will be at team headquarters in Flowery Branch, which will include two joint sessions with the Jaguars, and one will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A limited number of free tickets for each of the 12 open practices at Flowery Branch are available at the following link: https://am.ticketmaster.com/falcons/22trainingcamp. This will include the practices with the Jaguars on Aug. 24-25. The Falcons are also schedule to have two open practices with the Jets Aug. 19-20.

The open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be Aug. 15. More information on the session will be available in July.

Here are the open practice dates:

Friday, July 29, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 30, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 1, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 5, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Saturday. Aug. 6, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 8, Flowery Branch, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, Flowery Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 15, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25, Flowery Branch, Joint practices with Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

