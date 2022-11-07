Tyler Allgeier runs well in Falcons’ loss

BreakingNews
Cobb County sued over failure to mail ballots to over 1,000 voters
Cordarrelle Patterson returned from injured reserve in the Falcons’ 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Tyler Allgeier made his bid to stay in the rotation.

Allgeier finished with 123 all-purpose yards, including 99 yards on 10 carries. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry and had the team’s longest reception (24 yards).

His 99 yards made up slightly less than half of the Falcons’ 201 rushing yards.

“I feel like I did my part, but there is always stuff to learn and get better at,” Allgeier said. “That’s why we watch the film, which is a blessing, and we’ll keep working.”

Despite not scoring, Allgeier was excited to have the running back group at full strength for the first time in a month. Patterson scored two touchdowns.

“It was great,” Allgeier said. “We had three guys, it was a one-two-three punch. It was good to see and get a rhythm with CP back.”

Allgeier, a rookie, kick-started the offense with a 44-yard run off the right side of the line on the third play of the opening drive. His run took Atlanta from its 41-yard line to the Chargers’ 15. Allgeier broke multiple tackles and kept his feet inbounds as he turned the corner in front of the Chargers’ bench.

In the fourth quarter, Allgeier caught a short pass and turned it into a 24-yard gain, picking up 19 yards after the catch.

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus was impressed with Allgeier and the other running backs.

“I guess you could say they are carrying us, but we all have to do our jobs,” Zaccheaus said. “We don’t control the play calls or anything like that, but they run hard, and it takes all of us – all 11 – to run the ball, not just the running backs or the offensive line. It’s the receivers blocking down the field; it’s on everyone, and we all have to do better.”

This was Allgeier’s best game since Week 4 against the Browns, when he led the team with 84 yards on 10 carries.

With Patterson back in the fold and Allgeier gaining momentum, the Falcons are eager to get back on the field Thursday night against the rival Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

