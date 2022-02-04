Tom Brady tormented the Falcons like no other

Some 21 years and seven Vince Lombardi Trophies later, Tom Brady retired from professional football this week.

If the Falcons threw a big party, no one would blame them much.

Brady, the most successful quarterback of the modern era of the NFL and perhaps of all-time, seemed like he made it his personal business to torment the Falcons.

He went undefeated against five teams, but will go down in Falcons’ lore with a 10-0 record, which includes the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. He also never lost to Dallas (6-0), Minnesota (6-0), Tampa Bay (4-0) and New England (1-0).

Not only did Brady snatch away the franchise’s best chance to win the Lombardi Trophy, he then left New England and settled in the NFC South, where he beat the Falcons four more times over the past two seasons.

With Brady safely in retirement, fans of the Falcons, who are in the middle of a rebuild, can rejoice.

Most of Brady’s games against the Falcons were blowouts.

In his sixth NFL start after Bledsoe went down, Brady beat the Falcons 24-10 on Nov. 4, 2001 at the Georgia Dome. Back then, they announced the actual attendance, and 44,229 fans were on hand to witness the game. (Nowadays, they would have announced it as 75,000 tickets distributed.)

In the second meeting with Brady, Matt Schaub rallied the Falcons from a 28-13 deficit to a 28-28 tie with 3:52 to play. Brady, who would not be denied, put kicker Adam Vinatieri in range for a 29-yard field goal with 17 seconds left for the 31-28 victory.

In Matt Ryan’s second season in the NFL, the Patriots beat the Falcons 26-10 on Sept. 27, 2009. Running back Fred Taylor did most of the damage for the Patriots in that contest.

The Patriots and the Falcons held joint practices in 2010 in Flowery Branch. Brady was spectacular in seven-on-seven drills that also featured a disgruntled wide receiver named Randy Moss, who was hoping for a contract extension.

Moss was asked to do an interview and “show the A-T-L some love” by yours truly. He shook his head and politely declined the offer. Now, you can’t shut him up on television as a broadcaster.

The practices were amazing. Brady’s passes were on point and rarely touched the ground. Several onlookers were amazed by his intensity and his laser quick release.

In the next game meeting, the Patriots prevailed 30-23 on Sept. 29, 2013 to push Brady’s record to 4-0 against the Falcons. The Patriots had a 30-13 lead, and the Falcons added a couple of late scores to make it look close.

His fifth meeting with the Falcons will go down as the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, Feb. 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Dan Quinn’s team built a 28-3 lead before a litany of miscues, mistakes and coaching blunders helped Brady and the Patriots storm back. The Patriots won in overtime 34-28 when running back James White slammed into the end zone from 2 yards out.

There was no outcry to change the overtime rules after that game. The Falcons never had a chance to touch the ball in overtime.

Brady was majestic in the comeback. He completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns and one interception that was returned by cornerback Robert “Rocky” Alford for a touchdown. He methodically sliced up the Falcons’ zone defense by checking down passes to White, who finished with 14 catches for 110 yards.

He snatched away the MVP award that likely was going to Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who had three sacks in the game.

The Falcons went to New England the following season and were beaten in their last battle against Brady and the Patriots.

The last four meetings with Brady and the Bucs were all blowouts, with scores of 31-7, 44-27, 48-25 and 30-17.

With Brady out of the NFC South and Saints coach Sean Payton retired, the Falcons’ path back to respectability became much clearer.

The Bucs won the division this season, and the Saints won the previous four. The Bucs and Brady were eliminated from the divisional round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers are in shambles under former college coach Matt Rhule. They started three quarterbacks last season and appear headed into oblivion.

Without Payton and quarterback Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 season, the Falcons can regain the upper hand on their rivals.

The Bucs, with Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask, don’t look as scary.

With Brady out of the way, the Falcons, who have not won the NFC South title since the 2016 season, have a clear path back to respectability.

If Lewis had never tackled Bledsoe, maybe none of this ever would have happened and the Falcons would have a Lombardi Trophy at 4400 Flowery Branch, their headquarters.

Caption Tom Brady (12) shares a laugh with Tony Gonzalez (88) during a combined training camp practice between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010, in Flowery Branch. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Tom Brady (12) shares a laugh with Tony Gonzalez (88) during a combined training camp practice between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010, in Flowery Branch. Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

The Bow Tie Chronicles