The Bow Tie Chronicles: Warrick Dunn saw Jason Wright’s hardwork upclose

In the 205th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons minority owner Warrick Dunn drops by to discuss his former backfield back Jason Wright, who was named the CEO of the Washington Football Team on Monday. Dunn remembers him as a hard-worker who can blossomed and offers him some sage advance. Also, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson stop by to discuss what they are focusing on in training camp.
