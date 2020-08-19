Breaking News

AJC Peachtree Road Race will only be run virtually

X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Warrick Dunn saw Jason Wright’s hardwork upclose

ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 20 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 205th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons minority owner Warrick Dunn drops by to discuss his former backfield back Jason Wright, who was named the CEO of the Washington Football Team on Monday. Dunn remembers him as a hard-worker who can blossomed and offers him some sage advance. Also, tight end Hayden Hurst and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson stop by to discuss what they are focusing on in training camp.

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.