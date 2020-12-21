X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Tom Brady, Antonio Brown too much for Falcons

Falcons safety Keanu Neal tackles Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 239th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and wide receiver Calvin Ridley discuss the 31-27 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons could not build on leads of 17-0 and 24-7 and dropped to 4-10 on the season. Next up for the Falcons are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Falcons’ final two games

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

