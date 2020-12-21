The Bow Tie Chronicles: Tom Brady, Antonio Brown too much for Falcons

In the 239th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and wide receiver Calvin Ridley discuss the 31-27 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons could not build on leads of 17-0 and 24-7 and dropped to 4-10 on the season. Next up for the Falcons are the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are lead by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.