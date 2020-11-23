The Bow Tie Chronicles: To rebuild, or reboot

In the 231st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses what happened in the 24-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews stops by to discuss how the offensive line gave up eight sacks and 11 quarterback hits as Matt Ryan was harassed on 42% of his dropbacks. Ryan also discusses how the offense went 2 of 14 on third downs and how they missed Julio Jones.