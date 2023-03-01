X
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ GM speaks about the combine, Marcus Mariota

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — In the 389th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot.

Fontenot touches on the importance of interviews, how the team will prepare for the offseason with a $66 million of salary-cap space and the release of quarterback Marcus Mariota. He also updates us on the quarterback search and sets up what will be a busy offseason.

