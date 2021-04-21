ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Some advice for Fontenot from The Godfather

ADD KEY PLAYERS IN THE DRAFT: The Falcons likely pick 25th in the first round on this year's draft. Good players will still be on the board. Dallas selected cornerback Mike Jenkins at No. 25 last season. "I've spent a lot of time waiting around in that 20-something area with New England over the years," Falcons general manger Thomas Dimitroff said. "It's something that I'm comfortable with." Improving the defense will be a priority.

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 259th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) gets some advice for rookie Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot from Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Gil “The Godfather” Brandt and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik for the coming draft. Also, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter drops by to discuss why some of the Falcons voted to opt out of the “voluntary” offseason workouts.

