The Bow Tie Chronicles: Some advice for Fontenot from The Godfather

ADD KEY PLAYERS IN THE DRAFT: The Falcons likely pick 25th in the first round on this year's draft. Good players will still be on the board. Dallas selected cornerback Mike Jenkins at No. 25 last season. "I've spent a lot of time waiting around in that 20-something area with New England over the years," Falcons general manger Thomas Dimitroff said. "It's something that I'm comfortable with." Improving the defense will be a priority.

Credit: Johnny Crawford