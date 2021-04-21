In the 259th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) gets some advice for rookie Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot from Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Gil “The Godfather” Brandt and former Tampa Bay general manager Mark Dominik for the coming draft. Also, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter drops by to discuss why some of the Falcons voted to opt out of the “voluntary” offseason workouts.
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Some advice for Fontenot from The Godfather
Credit: Johnny Crawford