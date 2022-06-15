The Bow Tie Chronicles: Several position battles shaping up for Falcons

In the 335th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses all of the key position battles as the Falcons wrap up their offseason.
While most eyes will be on the battle between quarterbacks Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, there are several others to watch. Coach Arthur Smith, tight ends coach Justin Peelle, running back Damien Williams, quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, linebacker Mykal Walker, Mariota and Ridder stop by to help evaluate the competitions.
