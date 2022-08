In the 341st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses with special guest Jason Reid his new book: “Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America.” Reid covers the importance of the evolution of the position from Fritz Pollard to Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Also, he discusses the effect of former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham.