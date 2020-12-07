The Bow Tie Chronicles: Koetter’s plays or players’ execution?

In the 235 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses whether the Falcons’ offensive woes can be traced to offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s play-calling or to the players’ execution of those play calls. Interim head coach Raheem Morris would not single out anyone or any area of the team, while quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones shared their views on the play-calling after a disappointing 21-16 loss to the Saints when the offense repeatedly stalled in scoring position.
Falcons’ final four games
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Jan. 3
