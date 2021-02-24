The Bow Tie Chronicles: How will Falcons adjust with no scouting combine?

In the 251st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) lets you hear the plan from general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith for scouting without a combine because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team has divided up which Pro Days the scouts will attend and the ones the general manager and the coach will attend. We also discuss free agency, trading down in the draft, compensatory picks, Austin Hooper vs. Hayden Hurst and how defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and Matt Hennessy have a “clean slate” and a chance to “earn a job.”