The Bow Tie Chronicles: How the NFL can play during the pandemic

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, NFL Players Association Executive director DeMaurice Smith speaks at the annual state of the union news conference in Miami Beach, Fla. The NFL and the NFLPA haven’t come to an agreement on all protocols for training camp and the preseason as the report date for teams draws closer. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 201 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss with Dr. Rand McClain how the NFL can play football through the coronavirus pandemic. Also, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter stop by to discuss the player safety issues. The Falcons’ rookies six their contracts and report to camp and we take a quick look at the All-Decade offensive team.

