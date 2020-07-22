The Bow Tie Chronicles: How the NFL can play during the pandemic

In the 201 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss with Dr. Rand McClain how the NFL can play football through the coronavirus pandemic. Also, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter stop by to discuss the player safety issues. The Falcons’ rookies six their contracts and report to camp and we take a quick look at the All-Decade offensive team.
