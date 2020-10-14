The Bow Tie Chronicles: Heavyweight contenders have fallen down

In the 219th episode of the Atlanta Falcons-focused podcast “The Bow Tie Chronicles,” host D. Orlando (@DorlandoAJC) discusses the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer. The Vikings, like the Falcons, are off to a disappointing start this season. The Vikings are 1-4 after going 10-6 and going to the divisional round of the playoffs last season.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
