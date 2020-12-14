The Bow Tie Chronicles: Has Matt Ryan lost his fourth-quarter magic?

In the 237th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@DorlandoAJC) discusses if Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has lost his fourth-quarter magic. Ryan discusses how he had three costly interceptions in the second half that allowed the Chargers to rally to a 20-17 victory behind rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
