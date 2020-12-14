X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Has Matt Ryan lost his fourth-quarter magic?

Atlanta Falcons' offensive line protects quarterback Matt Ryan (2) from the pressure by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Atlanta Falcons' offensive line protects quarterback Matt Ryan (2) from the pressure by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) during the first half Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 237th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@DorlandoAJC) discusses if Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has lost his fourth-quarter magic. Ryan discusses how he had three costly interceptions in the second half that allowed the Chargers to rally to a 20-17 victory behind rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.