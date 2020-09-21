The Bow Tie Chronicles: Good teams don’t blow 20-point leads

In the 212th episode of “The Bow Tie Chronicles” podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) breaks down the Falcons' collapse in the 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Falcons coach Dan Quinn, wide receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley stop by to try to explain the loss and why the special teams players watch the football roll 10 yards before trying to pounce on it.