The Bow Tie Chronicles: Good teams don’t blow 20-point leads

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard (34) and linebacker Deion Jones (45) move to stop Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) from gaining extra yardage after making a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard (34) and linebacker Deion Jones (45) move to stop Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) from gaining extra yardage after making a catch in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 212th episode of “The Bow Tie Chronicles” podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) breaks down the Falcons' collapse in the 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Falcons coach Dan Quinn, wide receiver Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley stop by to try to explain the loss and why the special teams players watch the football roll 10 yards before trying to pounce on it.

