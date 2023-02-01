The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ Terry Fontenot discusses key offseason issues

LAS VEGAS — In the 387th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the key offseason issues facing the Falcons with general manager Terry Fontenot, who’s in Vegas scouting the East-West Shrine Bowl. Fontenot discusses the salary cap, free agency, the quarterback position and how the Falcons plan to win in the trenches. Also, East coach Marquice Williams, the Falcons’ special-teams coordinator, and former Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas stop by to discuss the East-West Shrine Bowl.