The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons win big NFC South battle over Panthers

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis is tackled by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Shaq Thompson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 hours ago

In the 305th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed their 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Linebacker Mykal Walker had a 66-yard interception return, the offense was able to run the football for more that 100 yards for third consecutive game and the defense held the Panthers to under 100 yards rushing after they’d given up 203 yards rushing in the previous meeting. They Falcons are 6-7 and in the cluster of teams fighting for one of the seven NFC playoff berths with four games to play.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

