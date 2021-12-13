The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons win big NFC South battle over Panthers

In the 305th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed their 29-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Linebacker Mykal Walker had a 66-yard interception return, the offense was able to run the football for more that 100 yards for third consecutive game and the defense held the Panthers to under 100 yards rushing after they’d given up 203 yards rushing in the previous meeting. They Falcons are 6-7 and in the cluster of teams fighting for one of the seven NFC playoff berths with four games to play.