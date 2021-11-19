ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ shut out by salty Patriots defense

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by New England Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
9 minutes ago

In the 299th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons’ 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots. Playing without running back/wide receiver Cordarelle Patterson, the Patriots shut down rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and harassed the Falcons’ quarterbacks into throwing four interceptions. We hear from coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Matt Ryan, left tackle Jake Matthews, running back Qadree Ollison and cornerback A.J. Terrell in this episode.

