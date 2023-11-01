The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons set to battle Vikings and another rookie QB

Atlanta Falcons
1 hour ago
In the 428th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and LaVelle Neal III of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune discuss the upcoming game between the Falcons (4-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (4-4), which will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Vikings are set to start rookie Jaren Hall and also have defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his elaborate schemes in a key NFC game.

Credit: AP

Vikings rookie Jaren Hall set to start against Falcons
12h ago
Grady Jarrett out for season with torn ACL
Falcons trade for DT Kentavius Street
