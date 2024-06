In the 466th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses what stage the Falcons are at as they wrap up OTAs under first-year coach Raheem Morris. Also, quarterback Kirk Cousins comes on the show to discuss the foundation that’s being laid. Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Jake Matthews, A.J. Terrell and Richie Grant come to provide their insights and analysis.