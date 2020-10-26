The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons find new way to lose

In the 224th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons’ 23-22 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions. They Falcons failed to follow one of their coverage rules on the game-winning touchdown, failed to take a knee to run out some clock and passed on a field goal from the 13-yard line as they found a new way to lose. Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Raheem Morris and Keanu Neal stop by and try to explain their latest collapse.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
