The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons find new way to lose

In the 224th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons’ 23-22 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions. They Falcons failed to follow one of their coverage rules on the game-winning touchdown, failed to take a knee to run out some clock and passed on a field goal from the 13-yard line as they found a new way to lose. Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Raheem Morris and Keanu Neal stop by and try to explain their latest collapse.