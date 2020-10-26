X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons find new way to lose

The Detroit Lions celebrate 23-22 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 224th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) takes a look at the Falcons’ 23-22 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions. They Falcons failed to follow one of their coverage rules on the game-winning touchdown, failed to take a knee to run out some clock and passed on a field goal from the 13-yard line as they found a new way to lose. Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Raheem Morris and Keanu Neal stop by and try to explain their latest collapse.

Explore3 plays loom large in Falcons’ loss to Lions

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

