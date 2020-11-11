X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons have the bye-week blues

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fist bumps with Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank before the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons | 23 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 229th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) discusses what the Falcons must improve on upon their return from the bye week. Also, quarterback Matt Ryan drops by to discuss the win over the Broncos, the team improving and how wide receiver Julio Jones has helped to mentor the younger wide receivers on the team.

Falcons' next four games

Bye week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.