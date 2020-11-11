The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons have the bye-week blues

In the 229th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) discusses what the Falcons must improve on upon their return from the bye week. Also, quarterback Matt Ryan drops by to discuss the win over the Broncos, the team improving and how wide receiver Julio Jones has helped to mentor the younger wide receivers on the team.
Falcons' next four games
Bye week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
