Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons eliminated from playoffs

Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts (8) runs away from Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
caption arrowCaption
Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts (8) runs away from Buffalo Bills' Dane Jackson (30) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Credit: Joshua Bessex

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

In the 311 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the pivotal points in the 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Matt Ryan stops by to discuss his apparent touchdown and ill-timed taunting call. Also, coach Arthur Smith, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Duron Harmon stop by to discuss the loss, key plays and how they can move forward against the Saints and in the future. We also answers your questions in the mailbag at the end.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ Duron Harmon: ‘We fell short. It’s tough’
1h ago
Falcons’ Matt Ryan: ‘Football is an emotional game’
1h ago
Falcons’ defense played with patched holes due to COVID, injuries
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top