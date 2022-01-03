The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons eliminated from playoffs

In the 311 episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses the pivotal points in the 29-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York. Quarterback Matt Ryan stops by to discuss his apparent touchdown and ill-timed taunting call. Also, coach Arthur Smith, cornerback A.J. Terrell and safety Duron Harmon stop by to discuss the loss, key plays and how they can move forward against the Saints and in the future. We also answers your questions in the mailbag at the end.