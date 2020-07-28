The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ draft pick placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list as vets return

In the 202nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Falcons coach Dan Quinn stops by to discuss the testing and re-testing process, the start of the strength-and-conditioning program and the “walk-through” practices that are run by the coaching staff.
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com