The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons’ draft pick placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list as vets return

Credit; Falcons
Atlanta Falcons | 46 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 202nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we discuss rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Falcons coach Dan Quinn stops by to discuss the testing and re-testing process, the start of the strength-and-conditioning program and the “walk-through” practices that are run by the coaching staff.

