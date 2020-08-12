The Bow Tie Chronicles: Dimitroff on all things Atlanta Falcons

In the 204th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff stops by to discuss the team’s return from the virtual offseason program after two 7-9 seasons, the leadership of Falcons coach Dan Quinn, the plan to add a lot of previous first-round talent over the offseason and more.
---
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com