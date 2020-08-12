Breaking News

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Dimitroff on all things Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff watches the team prepare to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff watches the team prepare to play the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game on Sunday, October 27, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons | 52 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 204th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff stops by to discuss the team’s return from the virtual offseason program after two 7-9 seasons, the leadership of Falcons coach Dan Quinn, the plan to add a lot of previous first-round talent over the offseason and more.

