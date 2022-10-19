ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Bengals not changing their stripes

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

In the 361st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and special guest Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer preview the Falcons’ coming opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals. The defending AFC champions stumbled out of the gate by losing their first two games but have since won three of their past four. The high-powered passing attack is led by quarterback Joe Burrow. A key matchup will be the Falcons’ pass defense (28th-ranked) vs. the Bengals’ pass offense (eighth-ranked).

