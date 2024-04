In the 459th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes special guest Adam Schefter of ESPN to discuss “The 1 Pledge” and encourage others to get an early screening for “T1D.” We also discuss the coming NFL draft, and the Falcons’ hiring of Raheem Morris and signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins, and take a look at the top 10 running back and tight ends in the draft.