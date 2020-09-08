The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Seattle Seahawks

In the 209th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, we have audio from Seattle coach Pete Carroll, Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and middle linebacker Deion Jones to help us preview the season opener set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson led the Seahawks to a 27-20 win over the Falcons last season to drop the Falcons to 1-7.