The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at the Falcons’ 2023 offseason

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In the 402nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes AJC columnist Ken Sugiura to help us wrap up the Falcons’ 2023 offseason and the mandatory minicamp. Sugiura discusses his recent columns on quarterback Desmond Ridder and running backs coach Michael Pitre. He also shares some information that he has on new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham also stopped by to help us wrap up the offseason.

