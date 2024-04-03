The Bow Tie Chronicles: A look at Mike Tomlin, Raheem Morris’ relationship

In the 358th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution welcomes special guest John Harris, the author of “Tomlin: The Soul of a Football Coach” to the show. Since he was named the coach of the Steelers in 2007, Mike Tomlin, who has won one Super Bowl title, has never had a losing season. Tomlin and Falcons coach Raheem Morris worked together early in their careers in Tampa Bay. What can Morris and the Falcons learn from the Steelers to snap their streak of six consecutive losing seasons?