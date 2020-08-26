The Bow Tie Chronicles: A humbled McKinley believes in himself

In the 206th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley discusses how he felt when the team declined his fifth-year, $10.3 million option, his latest rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and how he still believes he can turn into a sackmaster in the NFL.
