The Bow Tie Chronicles: A humbled McKinley believes in himself

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley takes the field for practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch.
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley takes the field for practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 206th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley discusses how he felt when the team declined his fifth-year, $10.3 million option, his latest rehabilitation from shoulder surgery and how he still believes he can turn into a sackmaster in the NFL.

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

