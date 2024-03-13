The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins deal

In the 455th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter and special guest Mark Bradley of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discuss the Falcons’ deal to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

What does it mean for the future of the franchise? Are the Falcons now the favorites to win the NFC South?

Ledbetter and Bradley also discuss the curious case of Bears quarterback Justin Fields and how folks were duped by a social media post to believe the Falcons were interested in him.