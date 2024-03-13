Atlanta Falcons

The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Falcons’ Kirk Cousins deal

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Oct. 29, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)
By
0 minutes ago

In the 455th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles, host D. Orlando Ledbetter and special guest Mark Bradley of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discuss the Falcons’ deal to sign quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal, with $100 million guaranteed.

What does it mean for the future of the franchise? Are the Falcons now the favorites to win the NFC South?

Ledbetter and Bradley also discuss the curious case of Bears quarterback Justin Fields and how folks were duped by a social media post to believe the Falcons were interested in him.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Biden and Trump win Georgia primaries and clinch nominations 4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Appeals court reverses convictions of ex-DeKalb cop in fatal shooting
10h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory
13h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Officials talk safety strategy for Six Flags area
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Duane Burleson/AP

The Falcons’ deal to land Kirk Cousins receiving mixed reviews
11h ago
Falcons reach agreement to sign Darnell Mooney
15h ago
Kirk Cousins will be Atlanta’s highest-paid pro athlete
18h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’