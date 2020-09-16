The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Dallas Cowboys

In the 211th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, longtime Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@clarencehilljr) joins us to help preview the Falcons' upcoming opponent. Both teams are 0-1 and have defenses that struggled in their openers. Also, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stops by to drop some analytics knowledge and discuss the running back rotation.
