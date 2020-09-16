X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: A closer look at the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, left, throws behind a block by Ezekiel Elliott (21) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: Ashley Landis

Atlanta Falcons | 36 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 211th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, longtime Dallas Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (@clarencehilljr) joins us to help preview the Falcons' upcoming opponent. Both teams are 0-1 and have defenses that struggled in their openers. Also, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter stops by to drop some analytics knowledge and discuss the running back rotation.

