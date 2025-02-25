Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot on what to do with Kirk Cousins: ‘We have to do what’s right for the Falcons’

Team contends that Cousins still is the backup quarterback, while his release appears inevitable
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins walks off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Falcons still are considering their options with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He contended that nothing has changed since the end of the season and that Cousins was the team’s backup quarterback. That could change by the start of the league’s new business year March 12.

“We have to do what’s right for the Falcons,” Fontenot said.

Cousins admitted that he was injured in the 20-17 loss to the Saints on Nov. 10 during an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Feb. 4.

Fontenot said the team’s “conversations” about the injury matter would stay “private.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons listed Cousins on the Nov. 12 injury report with a “shoulder and elbow” injury.

In the next game, after the Falcons were blasted 38-6 by the Broncos, Cousins was asked if he was injured. It was noted that he was on the injury report before that game. He was asked, “Are you feeling OK?”

“Yeah, yeah. I’m good,” Cousins said. “That was a bit of a clerical error because we had walk-through, and when you have walk-through, they don’t really know what you could have done or couldn’t have done. If we had a full-speed practice, I would have, I would not have been on the report because I would have done everything.”

The NFL declined to comment to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked if the Cousins matter would be investigated as a possible violation of the injury reporting rules.

The Falcons’ record dropped to 6-4 after the loss to the Saints. They went on to lose the next three games and drop to 6-7 on the season and drop out of first place in the NFC South. After a win over the Raiders, in which Cousins continued to play poorly, he was benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

When benching Cousins, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said it was because of his turnovers and not the injury.

After he was benched, Cousins would not use the injury or his health as an excuse.

Cousins, who signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, has a no-trade clause in his contract.

However, he’s due $10 million by March 12 and could be released, with the team taking on a $40 million dead salary-cap hit for 2025 and $25 million for 2026 or be the highest-paid backup in league history.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) calls out plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: Abbie Parr/AP

Will Kirk Cousins return and other burning questions facing Falcons at NFL combine

In addition to scouting the 329 prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Falcons will meet with several agents to help lay the foundation for the coming free-agency period.

1h ago

Ex-Falcons first-round pick Keanu Neal announces his retirement from NFL

1h ago

Commanders give Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, AP source says

1h ago

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) calls out plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: Abbie Parr/AP

Will Kirk Cousins return and other burning questions facing Falcons at NFL combine

1h ago

Ex-Falcons first-round pick Keanu Neal announces his retirement from NFL

1h ago

6 players for the Falcons to scout at the NFL Scouting Combine

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.