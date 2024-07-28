Terrell focused on getting ready for the season, his agent can handle any contract extension

Terrell, who was drafted 16th overall in 2020, is set to play this season on the $12.3 million fifth-year option. However, last season the Falcons worked a long-term extension with right guard Chis Lindstrom before he played his fifth season.

The market for cornerbacks shifted upward with the Jaguars agreeing to a four-year, $76.5 million deal with cornerback Tyson Campbell. A total of $53.4 million of the deal was guaranteed. The deal averages $19.1 million and is the highest annual mark for any cornerback who has never been named to a Pro Bowl. Terrell was named second-team All-Pro in 2021.

“That will be a conversation you have with (general manager) Terry (Fontenot),” assistant general Kyle Smith said on Sunday. “We normally don’t talk about the contract stuff. We’re excited about A.J. We expect him to have the best year that he’s had. Love the guy. As far as contract and stuff, I’m not going to talk about that.”

Terrell is fine with leaving the negotiations to his agent and has concentrated on getting ready for the season.

“The vibe is always perfect when you’re coming back off the offseason,” Terrell said. “Everybody is ready to work. We’ve got a lot of new faces. It’s just a new locker room. It’s a lot of new things going on. The vibe is great.”

Terrell is on his third NFL head coach. He was a rookie under Dan Quinn. He played the last three seasons under Arthur Smith.

He’s familiar with new coach Raheem Morris from when he took over for 11 games as the interim coach after Quinn was fired in 2020.

“The coaches are always bringing the energy,” Terrell said. “The defensive coordinator (Jimmy Lake), really everybody. We all are just trying to build the chemistry. Get everything down to details going into the season.”

Mike Hughes has been working opposite for Terrell at cornerback on the first-team defense. Clark Phillps III finished last season as the starter.

“Just going in everyday helping everybody,” said Terrell about the competition on the opposite side. “We’ve got of a lot of guys that we trust. Whoever we put out there is definitely somebody we all trust and believe in to get the good job. So, it’s my job to also help make sure everybody (has) things down, the play and all of the calls. Make sure we’re moving fast.”

Terrell is adjusting to Lake.

“He’s great,” Terrell said. “He gets everybody involved. He’s got his serious days where he gets everybody locked in on the details. Getting us ready to go and prepared for practice and for games to come.”

Terrell is happy to see defensive tackle Grady Jarrett back on the defense.

“We love having Grady back,” Terrell said. “We missed him last year. As a whole defensive team, we are definitely happy to have him back.”

A lot of construction has been completed at the team’s facilities.

“It brings a different energy in the building,” Terrell said. “Everybody is happy to be at work. Happy to experience new things, the cafeteria, the locker room, the weight room. All those little things mean a lot to us players. We appreciate the organization for definitely doing that. So, it means a lot.”

During, the ramp-up period the coaches focused on the players knowing their assignments.

“It’s part of every camp process,” Terrell said. “Just come in and get everything going. Get your body right. Get everything flowing with the pace of practice and then we’ll turn it up.”

Terrel is comfortable with his role on the team.

“Just being able to give knowledge to the younger guys or even the older guys,” Terrell said. “Being able to pick the brain and take what they have for me too. So, all those things is what make the team better. The defense better and ultimately yourself.”

Terrell is excited about the Falcons’ revamped defensive line.

“I want to see the whole (defensive) line get active,” Terrell said. “We were heavy on the (defensive) line this year (in the draft). I just want to see all of those boys get active.”

The Falcons drafted outside linebacker Bralen Trice, defensive tackles Ruke Ohorhoro and Brandon Dorlus.

“They all have been looking good,” Terrell said. “They have been out here following the pace of practice, making plays, running to the ball and asking questions. So, I’m definitely happy to see them get active.”

