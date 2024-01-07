Taylor Heinicke inactive, Desmond Ridder to start vs. Saints

Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) will start against the Saints after Taylor Heinicke was placed on the inactive list. (Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) will start against the Saints after Taylor Heinicke was placed on the inactive list. (Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
Updated 2 minutes ago

NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was questionable with an left ankle injury, warmed up Sunday morning but was eventually placed on the inactive list for today’s Falcons-Saints game.

Desmond Ridder, who led the Falcons to a 24-15 win over the Saints on Nov. 26, will start at quarterback in the key NFC South matchup. He’ll be backed up Logan Woodside.

Cornerback Mike Hughes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was removed from the injury on Saturday.

The Falcons also promoted cornerback Natrone Brooks from the practice squad to the game-day roster, but he was also declared inactive.

Defensive end Zach Harrison (knee) was also listed as questionable in Friday’s report was also declared inactive. Safety DeMarcco Hellams (concussion protocol), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (pectoral) were ruled out for the game.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai was the other inactive player.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top