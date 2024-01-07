Taylor Heinicke inactive, Desmond Ridder to start vs. Saints

NEW ORLEANS -- Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who was questionable with an left ankle injury, warmed up Sunday morning but was eventually placed on the inactive list for today’s Falcons-Saints game.

Desmond Ridder, who led the Falcons to a 24-15 win over the Saints on Nov. 26, will start at quarterback in the key NFC South matchup. He’ll be backed up Logan Woodside.

Cornerback Mike Hughes cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was removed from the injury on Saturday.