Tampa Bay’s Todd Bowles started his coaching career at Morehouse

“It’s a long way, believe me,” Bowles said. “Being at a Black college was one of the greatest experiences that I have ever had and to now get to the Super Bowl. I’ve come a long way, long life and I’m getting very old. I’d like to thank Morehouse for that because Morehouse and Grambling is where I cut my teeth at, and I’ll never forget it.”

Bowles and the Buccaneers will enter the Super Bowl on a roll. His unit stifled Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship game and produced five sacks.

“Just playing hard, the guys up front,” Bowles said. “We’ve got some good players over there, and they are clicking at the right time. They are playing very well up front, and we’ve been very opportunistic on the back end. They are coming together and making plays at the right time. They smell blood and they go after it.”

The Chiefs beat the Bucs 27-24 on Nov. 29 in a game that saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes pass for 462 yards. The Bucs couldn’t contain speedy Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs dropped to 7-5 with the loss and appeared headed down a non-playoff path. After that defeat, things started to click, and they have ripped off seven consecutive wins, including two over the Falcons.

The Bucs insist they are ready for the rematch against the Chiefs, as they will be the first team to play the Super Bowl on their own field.

“They play fast, but they understand football,” Bowles said. “They are not just a track team out there. They can beat you vertically or horizontally. Then they can turn around and run the football, too. So, they keep you off balance a lot.”

Under Bowles, the Bucs were second in the league with a 39% blitz percentage rate. The Bucs blitzed 268 times on the season, with 73 hurries, 70 knockdowns and 48 sacks for a 27.8% pressure rate, which was the third highest in the league.

Against Green Bay, they had their five sacks without blitzing. All of the sacks came on four-man rushes.

“Anytime that you prepare for a team with a lot of weapons, it’s going to be a challenge,” Bowles said. “All 11 guys on defense are going to have to be on the same page. We are just working toward that.

“We don’t have to be the best every day. We just have to be the best on Sunday.”

If the Bucs slow Hill, they know that will leave the middle of the field open for Kansas City’s dynamic tight end Travis Kelce.

“You know he can run and catch,” Bowles said. “He’s such a smart football player. He has a lot of savvy. He can figure things out. He’ll make the right blocks at the right time.”

Kelce caught 105 passes for 1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He’s added 21 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the playoffs.

“He plays with a high motor, and understands the game,” Bowles said. “He has a great rapport with the quarterback. He’s the best I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching. If there’s a big play to be had, he’ll find a way to get open.”

After starting his career in Atlanta, Bowles was hoping to make it a full circle.

He interviewed for Falcons head coach openings in 2015 and this year. The Falcons hired Dan Quinn in 2015 and Bowles ended up with the New York Jets job. The Falcons selected former Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith this year.

Bowles also interviewed for the Eagles job this year.

“Anytime you (interview virtually on) Zoom, it’s hard to get a job,” Bowles said. “I’m still playing, I’m thankful for that. You don’t get a second interview. I know the jobs are running out, so times are limited for teams in the playoffs, this has happened year-in and year-out.”

Bowles went 10-6 in his first season with the Jets, but was fired after going 16-35 over the next three seasons. Several coaches have been unsuccessful in their first NFL head coaching stint, such as Bill Belichick (Cleveland) and Pete Carroll (New England).

If the Bucs beat the Chiefs, Bowles’ phone will keep ringing.

“He’s more than ready now to do it again,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “We wouldn’t be here without Todd, that’s for sure.”

