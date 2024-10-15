Super Bowl set to return to Atlanta for the fourth time

Falcons owner Arthur Blank was excited and pleased that the city and his franchise will be hosting the Super Bowl ‘for the second time in a decade.

It will be a nine-year break between Super Bowls for the city. Previously, it took 19 years – and a new stadium – to lure the worldwide spectacle back to downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta tried to land the 2009 and 2010 Super Bowls, but NFL owners said no to both bids five months apart. In May 2005, the 32 owners voted to play the 2009 Super Bowl in Tampa instead of Atlanta. In October 2005, they voted to award the 2010 Super Bowl to Miami over Atlanta.

In both votes, memories of Atlanta’s cold, icy week in 2000 helped swing the decision to the Florida cities, owners and league officials said publicly and privately at the time.

After the second rejection, Atlanta retreated for a decade from pursuing a Super Bowl.

When the vote in May 2016 was taken, the NFL owners awarded the 2019 Super Bowl to Atlanta over competing bids from Miami (again), Tampa (again) and New Orleans. The finalists were New Orleans and Atlanta, with Atlanta prevailing on the fourth ballot.

The Atlanta bid committee did not receive any questions from NFL owners that day about the weather. Enough time had passed since the ice storm of 2000.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which was built with the assistance of hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, is considered one of the better stadiums in the world.

The location of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and having the Georgia World Congress Center, Centennial Olympic Park and other venues for ancillary events within walking distance of the stadium and downtown hotel rooms was a major selling point.

The Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas in 2024 and is set to be held in New Orleans in 2025, followed by Santa Clara, California, in 2026 and Los Angeles in 2027 before returning to Atlanta.

In 2016, several members of Atlanta’s bid committee said they provided the NFL with a “fully funded” bid that estimates the local cost of hosting Super Bowl LIII at $46 million.

Of that total, according to the committee members, $20 million will come from donations that have been pledged by two dozen Atlanta businesses; $16 million from a portion of the Atlanta hotel-motel tax designated for major events; and $10 million from a sales-tax exemption on Super Bowl tickets passed by the Georgia Legislature in 2016.

The decision was subject to input and approval by the full group of owners. Executives and key owners on the NFL’s fan engagement and major events committee were in favor of a return to Atlanta.

Atlanta has hosted major events, such as the College Football Playoff, the annual SEC Championship game and the annual Peach Bowl. The city also recently won the 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

In February, Atlanta was selected to host eight matches – including five group-stage matches, a round of 32 match, a round of 16 match and a semifinals match – in the FIFA World Cup 2026.